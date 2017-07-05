Penn State sues former assistant football coach

The Associated Press Published:
FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 26, 2015, file photo, San Diego State kicks off to Penn State during the first half of an NCAA college football game at Beaver Stadium in State College, Pa. Penn State officials are seeking options to renovate or replace Beaver Stadium in the next 10 years. The university has hired an architecture firm to recommend improvements and funding plans for its 18 athletic facilities, including the worlds third-largest stadium. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) – Penn State University has filed a lawsuit against former assistant football coach Bob Shoop for breach of contract, alleging he owes the university nearly $900,000.

According to the lawsuit filed in June, Shoop was required by contract to pay the university half his base salary for any remaining term if he decided to leave early. His contract ran until February 2018, but Shoop resigned in January 2016 to become the defensive coordinator at the University of Tennessee.

Penn State is seeking $891,000 with additional interest and court costs.

In a statement released Tuesday morning, the university says they are suing Shoop to recover a “mutually agreed upon amount.”

Court documents show Shoop has signed a three-year contract with Tennessee for $1.125 million a year.

Shoop has declined to comment.

