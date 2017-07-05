Sen. Pat Toomey joins ABC27 for town hall event

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey joined ABC27 and its affiliates for a town hall Wednesday evening.

The senator’s constituents from across the state chimed in with questions for the recently reelected Republican.

Toomey narrowly beat Democratic challenger Katie McGinty in November and has been thrust into the national spotlight ever since.

Protesters have been hammering Toomey for not holding a town hall, especially following his input into the latest health care bill that would repeal and replace Obamacare.

Health care has been Toomey’s main point of criticism of late, as evident from a large gathering of protesters who converged on ABC27 in Harrisburg ahead of the event. The senator cited a difference in opinion.

He acknowledged a health care bill is still several weeks away and some criticism has been valid.

When asked about President Donald Trump, Sen. Toomey stated he did not believe Trump would be elected and said his take on the job he has done so far has been “mixed.”

Toomey said he has been critical of Trump in certain areas, such has his tweets and attention to the press, which he called “distracting.”

On the topic of infrastructure, something Trump has put great emphasis on since the beginning of his presidential campaign, Toomey said money should be spent more wisely and communities are paying too much.

Other talking points brought up included sanctuary cities, which Toomey called dangerous while citing Philadelphia, the senator’s approval of Neil Gorsuch as a Supreme Court justice, as well as his approval of medical marijuana.

Toomey stated before the event’s conclusion that two-way dialogue between himself and his constituents will continue.

