Pat Toomey joins ABC27 for town hall event

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – United States Senator Pat Toomey is joining ABC27 and its affiliates for a town hall.

The senator’s constituents from across the state will chime in with questions for the recently reelected Republican.

Toomey narrowly beat Democratic challenger Katie McGinty in November and has since been thrust into the national spotlight.

Protesters have been hammering Toomey for not holding a town hall, especially following his input into the latest health care bill that would repeal and replace Obamacare.

A large gathering of protesters converged on ABC27’s station in Harrisburg ahead of the event. The senator cited a difference in opinion.

