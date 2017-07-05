More agencies join investigation into home explosion

MILLERSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – For a third straight day, members of the National Transportation Safety Board were back at the site of a fatal house explosion on Springdale Lane in Manor Township.

The blast killed 54-year-old Richard Bouder, a UGI worker inspecting reports of a natural gas leak, and sent three other people to hospitals.

Wednesday was the first day Mary Dougherty brought her children to see the devastation.

“They experienced the blast,” she said of her children. “They felt it. Our house was moving. It was really scary.”

Mary’s 12-year-old son Michael sad he was confused when he heard the explosion.

“I feel bad for everybody who was involved in it and people who live there,” he told ABC27 News.

Four homes surrounding the one that was leveled remain condemned. Dan Sahd, who owns one of the condemned houses, said a surveyor would inspect his house on Thursday.

Investigators were seen taking pictures of gas lines at the condemned homes.

Joe Swope, a communications manager for UGI, said they are taking direction from federal officials.

“NTSB has arrived and they’re in charge of the investigation,” he said.

Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni said Bouder died of multiple traumatic injuries and his death was an accident.

Members of the Department of Environmental Protection were also at the blast site for the first time on Wednesday. A DEP spokesman said they were assessing what would be needed for the clean-up.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.