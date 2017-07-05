Man charged with strangulation in Columbia

WHTM Staff Published:
(Columbia Borough Police Department)

COLUMBIA, Pa. (WHTM) – A man has been charged in Lancaster County after a woman reported to police that she was punched, poked and pinned down.

The Columbia Borough Police Department was called just before 8 a.m. Wednesday to the 100 block of South 8th Street for a domestic incident.

A victim there told police that 44-year-old John Crawford, of Columbia, punched her in her back, pinned her down on her bed and strangled her while her head was pushed into a pillow. She also reported that Crawford poked her in her face.

The charging officer reported the victim had scratches on her neck, face and around her eyes, as well as bruising on her forearm.

Crawford was arrested and charged with strangulation and simple assault.

