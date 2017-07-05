Man arrested for lewdness, DUI in Dauphin County

WHTM Staff Published:
(Susquehanna Township Police Department)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A man was charged with drug possession, DUI and indecent exposure following a recent incident in a vehicle in Dauphin County.

The Susquehanna Township Police Department responded Thursday to the 3800 block of Union Deposit Road for a report that a man was masturbating in a vehicle.

Scott Flowers, of Harrisburg, was identified as the suspect. Officers believed he was under the influence of an illegal substance.

A small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia was also located at the scene, according to police.

Flowers, 47, was arrested and charged with indecent exposure, open lewdness, DUI, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

