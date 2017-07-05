Lemoyne man threatened neighbors with gun, police say

LEMOYNE, Pa. (WHTM) – A Cumberland County man was arrested after police say he threatened his neighbors with a gun.

Wayne L. Gibson, 49, of Lemoyne, confronted the neighbors in a verbal argument Tuesday night then returned to his residence and came out with the gun, West Shore Regional police said.

Officers responded to Gibson’s home in the 200 block of Herman Avenue around 7:15 p.m. and found him out in the street and intoxicated, police said.

He was taken into custody without incident and charged with simple assault, reckless endangerment, and public drunkenness. He was placed in Cumberland County Prison on $2,500 cash bail.

