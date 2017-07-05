Keystone Theatrics present Shrek the Musical to Celebrate Re-Opening

The Allenberry Playhouse has been producing live shows since 1949, but this is the first show back since it closed at the end of the 2015 season. The Playhouse, along with the entire property, has undergone some major renovations including all new electric, a new HVAC system, new carpeting, flooring, and paint, a dressing room overhaul, creation of a tech deck, and creation of an indoor concession and bar.

“We chose Shrek as our first show for many reasons. We didn’t want to just ease in with something simple. We wanted to pull out all the stops with a big show with great costumes, big sets, lots of lighting, and just all the works to showcase everything that we are capable of and set the tone of what to expect when you choose to come back for a production at the Playhouse,” tells director Dustin Leblanc.