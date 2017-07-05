Judge allows work release for former Penn State officials

The Associated Press Published:
Gary Schultz and Tim Curley
FILE - In these combo from Nov. 7, 2011 file photos, former Penn State vice president Gary Schultz, left, and former athletic director Tim Curley, right, enter a district judges office for an arraignment in Harrisburg Pa. (AP Photo/Brad Bower, left, Matt Rourke, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Two former Penn State administrators are eligible for work release while they serve a few months in jail after pleading guilty to child endangerment over their handling of a 2001 complaint about former assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky.

A judge on Wednesday gave former vice president Gary Schultz and former athletic director Tim Curley permission for work release, if their plans meet jail rules.

Judge John Boccabella also is denying a request by former university president Graham Spanier to have his jury conviction for child endangerment thrown out or to get a new trial.

Schultz and Spanier face two months in jail, while Curley was sentenced to three months behind bars. They’re scheduled to report to jail July 15.

Sandusky is appealing a 2012 conviction on 45 counts of child sexual abuse.

