Harrisburg police ID man, woman dead in murder-suicide

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police have identified a man and woman who died in a murder-suicide in a public housing unit.

Jorge Padilla-Rayes, 37, fired several fatal rounds at 41-year-old Veronica Santana-Costa then shot and killed himself, city police said in a news release Wednesday.

Police said Santana-Costa’s 15-year-old son made a frantic call to 911 around 9:30 p.m. Sunday and officers who responded to Row 43 of Hall Manor found both bodies in a front bedroom.

A 45-caliber firearm was recovered at the scene.

