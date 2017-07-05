GoFundMe started to support local police K-9 unit

WHTM Staff Published:

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County police department is seeking help with starting a K-9 unit.

The Northwest Regional Police Department needs $60,000 to start the police dog unit.

The hope is to have a K-9 trained in drug detection, tracking and patrol tactics to help with the growing drug epidemic.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to raise $10,000. To make a donation, click here.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s