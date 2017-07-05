GoFundMe started to support local police K-9 unit

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County police department is seeking help with starting a K-9 unit.

The Northwest Regional Police Department needs $60,000 to start the police dog unit.

The hope is to have a K-9 trained in drug detection, tracking and patrol tactics to help with the growing drug epidemic.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to raise $10,000. To make a donation, click here.

