Effort to save Children’s Lake on right track

BOILING SPRINGS, Pa. (WHTM) – There’s a strong push to help save a popular Cumberland County attraction.

Children’s Lake in Boiling Springs must undergo a $1.8 million repair to avoid closure.

Last June, a nearby sinkhole led township officials to the discovery of a leak in the lake

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission responded by lowering its water level by two feet to ease pressure on the dam.

Since then, residents and the township raised $200,000 dollars. The Fish and Boat Commission is expected to match the money with a special grant.

South Middleton Township Supervisor Tom Faley says there’s also help coming from state lawmakers.

“There’s a bill moving through the House of Representatives and the Senate for 2.4 million. It’s sponsored by Mike Regan,” Faley said.

Repairs are expected to begin within the next year, which means the lake could be closed for two to three months, possibly longer.

“We’re off and running and I think it is a beautiful example of two levels of government,” said Faley. “State and municipal working hand and hand to save a lake.”

