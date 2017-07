The Harrisburg Senators celebrated the fourth of July with a special performance from famously patriotic country singer Lee Greenwood. The man known for songs like “Proud to be an American” and “God bless the U.S.A.” sang the anthem and performed a post game concert. In this abc27 sports highlight Pat Welter explains his relation to the National Anthem’s lyric writer Francis Scott Key. The Senators lost to Akron in the game 5-2.

