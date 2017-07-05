Cumberland County e-cycling facility opens next week

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Help is on the way to get rid of old TVs and electronics, no matter where you live.

Right now, many TVs are dumped along trails, in alleys, or behind abandoned homes because Cumberland County hasn’t provided a place to dump them in years.

That changes on June 11, when Cumberland County’s Electronic Recycling facility opens up.

Are you still lugging around a 40 pound TV? Is your antenna getting in the way as you try to dial through the channels? Then it’s time to stop living in the past. Bring your dusty, old electronics to Carlisle.

Cumberland County used to have one-time electronics drop-off events, collecting around 100 tons a year. But that ended in 2015, and unlike nearby counties, Cumberland County currently has nothing.

“Probably around 200 calls a month,” Justin Miller, Cumberland County’s Recycling Coordinator, said. “Mainly for televisions. That’s the big issue right now.”

So the county restored an old storage barn on Claremont Road in Carlisle to collect old TVs, computers, cameras and whatever else, for a price of 50 cents per pound.

“That fee is based on what we’re being charged from the recycler to process that material. We do not use any county fund tax dollars,” Miller said.

For that reason, the e-cycling facility is open to anyone from any county. Starting next week, the hours are Tuesdays and Thursdays from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and every 2nd and 4th Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“And if you could hold off, don’t have to come exactly when it opens,” Miller said. “That would be a great help to us.”

Miller is expecting high attendance. The county’s Facebook post about the event has been shared more than 550 times.

It’s a digital signal the public is looking to say goodbye to analog.

The facility is located at 1001 Claremont Road in Middlesex Township.

