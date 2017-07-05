Coroner IDs boy, 6, fatally struck on I-83

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) – The York County coroner’s office has identified a 6-year-old boy who was fatally struck Tuesday after riding a motorcycle into traffic on Interstate 83.

Bryce Treichler, of Fairview Township, was riding the dirt bike outside his home in the 200 block of Lincoln Drive when he reportedly went down a hill on the property and over an embankment, then onto the interstate and directly into the path of a northbound vehicle, Coroner Pam Gay said in a news release.

Treichler died at the scene.

The accident occurred at around 5 p.m. about a half-mile from the Reesers Summit exit.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.