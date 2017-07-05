Chambersburg police arrest man accused of raping a child

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Franklin County have arrested a man on several charges, including rape of a child.

Bernardo Cortez-Aguilar, 49, of Chambersburg, was arrested Wednesday by the Chambersburg Police Department.

According to police, sex acts involving Cortez-Aguilar and his victim were reported in May. Investigators then determined that the acts were committed since 2012.

Cortez-Aguilar is charged with felony counts of rape of a child, indecent assault and corruption of minors.

He remains jailed after failing to post $300,000 bail.

