Carlisle man accused of assaulting police officer

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – An 18-year-old Carlisle man is accused of assaulting a police officer during a foot chase early Monday.

Dayquawan Long is charged with aggravated assault, escape, resisting arrest, and possession with intent to deliver marijuana.

Carlisle police said they were questioning Long and others about a strong odor of marijuana in the 100 block of North Pitt Street. They said Long suddenly grabbed his backpack and ran into a home, then struck the officer in the face and ripped the officer’s radio from its holster as he ran out a back door.

Long escaped after a brief struggle but turned himself in the next day. Police said they found about an ounce of marijuana, scales, and a large sum of cash in the backpack he dropped during the scuffle.

The officer was treated for minor injuries at a hospital.

