2 accused of writing $40K in bad checks

NEW HOLLAND, Pa. (WHTM) – A man and woman are charged after police said they wrote nearly $40,000 in bad checks to a Lancaster County company.

Dorothy Miller, 30, and George Stanley, 30, both of Lancaster, were doing business as Traditional Paving in April when they issued six checks as payment for asphalt to Burkholder Paving in Earl Township.

All of the checks were found to be non-sufficient, causing the company’s owner, New Enterprise Stone and Lime Company, to sustain a loss of $39,013.66, New Holland police said.

Miller and Stanley are charged with theft by deception and criminal conspiracy. They were released from Lancaster County Prison after posting $50,000 bail.

