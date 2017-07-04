York police seek car in gunfight that injured boy, 12

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking for the public’s help to find a car related to a shooting that injured a 12-year-old boy.

York police on Tuesday released a surveillance photo of a blue Honda. They said the car has a “distinctive” bullet hole on the driver-side door and the side mirror is missing on either the driver or passenger side.

The boy was caught in the crossfire when people exchanged gunfire from two cars near the intersection of South Penn Street and West College Avenue around 6 p.m. Saturday. He was flown to a hospital after one of the bullets hit his left thigh.

Police have not made any arrests.

Anyone who has seen the Honda or knows its location is asked to call 911.

