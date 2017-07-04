Where to see July 4 fireworks tonight

WHTM Staff Published:

Celebrate the Fourth of July by watching one of the many fireworks shows across central Pennsylvania.

CARROLL VALLEY
Liberty Mountain
10 p.m.

CHAMBERSBURG
Municipal Park
Dusk

ELIZABETHTOWN
Star Barn Complex
9:15 p.m.

EPHRATA
Lincoln Heights Outdoor Recreation Center Area
9:30 p.m.

GETTYSBURG
Gettysburg College
9:30 p.m.

HANOVER
Wilson Avenue behind Lowe’s and Sonic
9:30 p.m.

HARRISBURG
City Island
After Harrisburg Senators fireworks, approximately 9:15 p.m.

HERSHEY
Hersheypark
10:15 p.m.

JACOBUS
Community Park
Dusk

 

LEBANON
Coleman Memorial Park
Dusk

LITITZ
Lititz Springs Park
10:10 p.m.

 

NEW BLOOMFIELD
Fireman’s carnival
11 p.m.

NEW HOLLAND
Community Park
After concert

 

SHIPPENSBURG
 Memorial Park
Dusk

WAYNESBORO
Across from Waynesboro Hospital
Dusk

WRIGHTSVILLE
Front and Walnut streets
9:30 p.m.

YORK
PeoplesBank Park
9:30 p.m.

