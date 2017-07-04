Where to see July 4 fireworks tonight

Celebrate the Fourth of July by watching one of the many fireworks shows across central Pennsylvania.
CARROLL VALLEY
Liberty Mountain
10 p.m.
CHAMBERSBURG
Municipal Park
Dusk
ELIZABETHTOWN
Star Barn Complex
9:15 p.m.
EPHRATA
Lincoln Heights Outdoor Recreation Center Area
9:30 p.m.
GETTYSBURG
Gettysburg College
9:30 p.m.
HANOVER
Wilson Avenue behind Lowe’s and Sonic
9:30 p.m.
HARRISBURG
City Island
After Harrisburg Senators fireworks, approximately 9:15 p.m.
HERSHEY
Hersheypark
10:15 p.m.
JACOBUS
Community Park
Dusk
LEBANON
Coleman Memorial Park
Dusk
LITITZ
Lititz Springs Park
10:10 p.m.
NEW BLOOMFIELD
Fireman’s carnival
11 p.m.
NEW HOLLAND
Community Park
After concert
SHIPPENSBURG
Memorial Park
Dusk
WAYNESBORO
Across from Waynesboro Hospital
Dusk
WRIGHTSVILLE
Front and Walnut streets
9:30 p.m.
PeoplesBank Park
9:30 p.m.