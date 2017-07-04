US marks Independence Day with pomp, dazzle, hot dog contest

The Associated Press Published:
Miki Sudo, left, is declared the winner in Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest Woman's competition, Monday, July 4, 2016, in New York. Sudo came in first eating 38.5 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

NEW YORK (AP) – Americans are celebrating their country’s birthday with big-time fireworks, small-town parades and the quirky spectacle of competitive hot dog eating.

In New York, throngs are expected to watch the annual Macy’s fireworks blowout and the Nathan’s Famous frankfurter-chomping contest on Coney Island on July Fourth.

In Washington, President Donald Trump is observing his first Independence Day in office by hosting a White House picnic for military families, followed by a fireworks viewing event for military families and staffers.

In Boston, one of 14 original copies of the Declaration of Independence will be displayed at a museum, and hundreds of thousands of people are expected at the city’s fireworks show.

Meanwhile, more than 15,000 new citizens will be sworn in during more than 65 Independence Day-themed naturalization ceremonies across the country.

