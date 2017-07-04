Reality check: Breastfeeding and Zika loopholes

Federal laws protect me if I need to pump breast milk at work. Zika is an urgent matter, so I won’t have an issue getting tested if I show symptoms. These are assumptions we make about health, but what happens when those assumptions prove to be false?

In this episode of On Deadline, Dennis Owens, Kendra Nichols, and Amanda St. Hilaire explore debates about government regulations, public health, and how we treat medical issues in today’s society. They also read the comments, questions, and suggestions you sent in.

