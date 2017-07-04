Racers get water-crafty for ‘Anything Floats’

BOILING SPRINGS, Pa. (WHTM) – Sailors set a course for nautical nonsense in one of central Pennsylvania’s wackiest Fourth of July celebrations.

Coney Island has its hot dog eating contest. The holiday tradition in Boiling Springs is “Anything Floats.”

Competitors show off their creativity by building a boat out of anything and everything then go head-to-head in team paddle-offs on Children’s Lake.

The craft dubbed “Dragon Voyager” was named “Most Unique” and took home first-place trophies in the 2-person, 4-person, 8-person, and 10-person races.

“Save the Lake” finished first in the 6-person race and was named “Most Enthusiastic.”

The boats must be homemade from floating materials. No motors are allowed.

“Anything Floats” is an annual event dating back more than 30 years and is part of Carlisle SummerFair.

The winners are listed below:

Innertube Race

1. Rob Page

2. Matt Steiman

3. Brianna Murray

2-Person Craft

1. Dragon Voyager

2. Wheelbarrow of Monkeys

3. Save the Lake

4-Person Craft

1. Dragon Voyager

2. Save the Lake

3. Uncle Sam Express

6-Person Craft

1. Save the Lake

2. Dragon Voyager

3. Uncle Sam Express

8-Person Craft

1. Dragon Voyager

2. Uncle Sam Express

3. Save the Lake

10-Person Craft

1. Dragon Voyager

2. Save the Lake

3. Lucas

Most Patriotic

Old Glory II

Most Unique

Dragon Voyager

Most Enthusiastic

Save the Lake

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.