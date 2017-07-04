Police investigate reported rape in Myerstown

By Published:

MYERSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are investigating a report that two men raped a woman in her Lebanon County home.

State police in Jonestown said two 22-year-old Myerstown men were at a party with their accuser, a 20-year-old Myerstown woman. The three later went to the woman’s home where the rape was reported to have occurred early Monday.

Police did not identify the men due to the ongoing investigation.

