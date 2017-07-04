Police: Electronics thief hit same store twice

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for a woman suspected of stealing several thousand dollars worth of computer-related accessories.

Ephrata police released a surveillance photo of the woman. They said she stole from the Walmart on East Main Street at least two times, on Dec. 27 and again on June 26, and she was involved in a similar theft at another local Walmart store.

The unknown woman has a visible tattoo on her right upper arm. If you can identify her, police would like a call at 717-733-8611.

