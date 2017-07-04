Most places dry today, but a few pop-up storms south of the turnpike this evening

Today will be much like yesterday with warm temperatures, a touch of humidity, and mainly dry weather. However, a sagging frontal boundary will push southward across Pennsylvania today and although it will take most of the moisture with it, there could still be a slight chance for a shower or storm. A passing shower is possible this morning, mainly across northern counties. Hazy sun this afternoon will make things hot while the sagging frontal boundary could spark off a stray storm this evening south of the turnpike. While most fireworks displays should be on schedule, our team will track any storm development and keep you posted through social media, our app, and abc27.com. Most areas will stay dry.

A breeze from the Atlantic will develop for midweek and add more clouds to the skies for Wednesday and Thursday. There still is an isolated storm chance each day, but the best chance for showers and a storm will occur Thursday night through Friday afternoon as a stronger cold front pushes through the region. Cooler and less humid conditions follow in the wake of the front to bring pleasant conditions for the upcoming weekend. Temperatures will stay in the 80s through the week ahead with no major heat spells in sight.

Have a fun and safe Independence Day!