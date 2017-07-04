Mercersburg man dies in motorcycle crash

MERCERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Franklin County man died Monday night after crashing a motorcycle.

Kevin L. Knight, 40, of Mercersburg, lost control of a 1998 Honda VTR1000F on a downhill curve in the 15000 block of Buchanan Trail West, or Route 16, in Peters Township. He struck a guide rail and was thrown from the motorcycle just after 11 p.m., state police in Chambersburg said.

Knight was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said he was wearing a helmet.

