Man charged in retail theft spree

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Police say they’ve arrested a man who stole thousands of dollars in merchandise from Walmart and Giant stores throughout central Pennsylvania.

Robert A. Bruno, 24, is charged with multiple felony counts of retail theft.

Carlisle police said the thefts occurred during the past month and consisted mostly of oral hygiene products. In most instances, the amounts stolen were over $1,000.

Court records indicate Bruno is charged with three theft incidents in Carlisle. In each case, bail was set at $49,000 cash.

He’s additionally charged with a misdemeanor count of retail theft in Susquehanna Township, in Dauphin County. In that case, bail was set at $25,000 cash.

