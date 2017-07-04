Independence Day Food Truck Festival continues to draw people to Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The City of Harrisburg calls its own event the largest July Fourth celebration in central Pennsylvania.

More than 30 food trucks will be lined up along Front Street. Attendees will have a variety of choices from fish tacos, crab cake sandwiches, funnel cakes, fried Oreos and more.

Danny Cox has been attending events along Front Street since he was a child, calling it time well spent.

“I can’t think of a better place to take my family,” Cox said. “There is great food and great music during the event.”

here will also be plenty of activities for children. Organizers say all the events for kids in the children’s festival are free.

The Independence Day Food Truck Festival and fireworks show runs from 3-9 p.m.

Front Street, from Forester to Walnut streets will be closed during the festival.

The Harrisburg Senators will have fireworks after the game and the City of Harrisburg will also have a fireworks display that is scheduled to begin at 9:15 p.m.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.