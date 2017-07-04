In Europe, Trump gets 2nd chance to make 1st impression

The Associated Press Published:
Donald Trump
President Donald Trump waves as he arrives on Air Force One, Monday, July 3, 2017, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., en route to Washington as he returns from Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J.. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump will learn this week whether he gets a second chance to make a first impression as he returns to Europe and has his first encounter with Russia’s Vladimir Putin.

Trump’s first visit to the continent in May stirred anxieties among his European allies when he declined to endorse NATO’s common defense treaty explicitly and scolded world leaders for not spending more on their armed forces.

This time, Trump will use stops in Poland and Germany to try to pull off the tricky balancing act of improving ties with Moscow at a time of particularly fraught relations while also presenting the U.S. as a check against Russian aggression. Trump is leaving Washington for Europe on Wednesday.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s