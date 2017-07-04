Homes boarded near explosion site in Lancaster County

MILLERSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Maria Jones showed ABC27 News a bag of debris she collected from her sister’s front yard.

Jones said she used a vacuum cleaner to pick up pieces of a house that exploded Sunday on Springdale Court, in Manor Township.

“It’s not every day a house explodes in your neighborhood,” she said. “There will be fiberglass for weeks, would be my guess. It’s going to be in the trees, in the bushes. It’s all over the place.”

Members of the National Transportation Safety Board on Tuesday continued to investigate the explosion that killed a UGI worker, 54-year-old Richard Bouder of East Lampeter Township.

Restoration crews, meanwhile, boarded up nearby houses that have been condemned.

Jeff Hutchinson’s home was not one of them. He said he just sold his house, but he wasn’t sure what the explosion would mean for the sale.

Hutchinson said he was lucky to have his dog Rooney, who was injured by flying debris.

“It’s surreal that you think this won’t happen in my neighborhood, that it happens in other neighborhoods,” he said.

The investigation is expected to ramp back up on Wednesday. That is also when the autopsy for Bouder is scheduled to be completed.

