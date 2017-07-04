Hanover eagle camera to sign off next week

HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) – It’s time to say goodbye to the bald eagle family near Codorus State Park.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission says it plans to close the live-streaming cameras at the nest on Monday, July 10.

The two eaglets that hatched in March have been experimenting with flying away from the nest since early June, and their visits have been less frequent as they’ve become more independent.

The 2017 live stream was the third and most successful. The eagle pair hatched and raised two eaglets in 2015, but the viewing season was cut short when nature called and one of the chicks “targeted” the camera lens.

Last year, a chick died shortly after hatching and a second egg never hatched.

The Game Commission plans to bring back its live elk camera early this fall.

