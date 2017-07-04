Delta bridge to close for two months

DELTA, Pa. (WHTM) – The Dooley Road bridge over Scott Creek is scheduled to close for construction in two weeks.

The bridge on the Delta Borough-Peach Bottom Township line will be replaced because it is considered structurally deficient.

Construction is expected to begin during the week of July 13 and be complete in late September, according to a PennDOT news release.

Drivers will be directed to follow a detour along Main Street, Broad Street, Route 74, and Line Road.

