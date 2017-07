HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Multiple crews responded to the scene of a brush fire in Dauphin County at a fireworks display.

Attack-48 working The brush fire on Pat's Hill. #hersheyfire pic.twitter.com/axSgW2ImKx — Hershey Fire Dept (@HersheyFire) July 5, 2017

According to the Hershey Fire Department, the fireworks display was stopped while crews got water on the fire.

The department said on Twitter the fire was marked as controlled.

No other details were immediately released.

