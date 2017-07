NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — Crews are on the scene of an apartment fire in Cumberland County.

It started around 4 a.m. Tuesday on the 400 block of Haldeman Boulevard in New Cumberalnd.

Officials say the residents and two cats made it out of the building safely.

The building has four apartments and there is heavy damage reported on the second floor.

Five people are displaced.

