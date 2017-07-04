Coroner: 6-year-old riding dirt bike fatally struck by vehicle on I-83

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police in York are investigating after a boy was fatally struck by a vehicle on Interstate 83.

The crash, in the area of Exit 39 in Fairview Township, happened on I-83 northbound just around 5 p.m.

According to a release from the York County Coroner’s Office, the victim is a 6-year-old boy whose name is set to be released Wednesday morning.

State police previously released information stating the boy was 7 years old.

The cause of death was blunt force trauma and the child died at the scene. The boy was on a dirt bike when he rode into oncoming traffic on the interstate and was struck by a vehicle, according to the coroner’s release.

His death has been ruled accidental and there will be no autopsy.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.