Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle on I-83 in York County

WHTM Staff Published: Updated:

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) – A coroner has been called to the scene of a crash on Interstate 83 in York County.

The crash, in the area of Exit 39 in Fairview Township, has forced a lane restriction, according to PennDOT.

According to a York County 911 dispatcher, the crash was reported just before 5 p.m. as a person struck while riding a scooter.

State police confirmed that a pedestrian was struck but could not immediately provide additional details.

