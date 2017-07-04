Casket with organ tissue found on Philadelphia sidewalk

The Associated Press Published: Updated:

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Police are investigating the discovery of a small casket found on a north Philadelphia sidewalk that contained some embalmed remains believed to be those of an infant or young child.

Police said the small white casket was reported shortly after 9 p.m. Monday across from the Mount Vernon Cemetery. Inside, officers found no body but a bag with what appeared to be internal organ tissue.

Police said a medical examiner confirmed that the bag contained embalmed internal organs, which Chief Inspector Scott Small are believed to have belonged to an infant or child.

The casket was taken to the medical examiner’s office. Investigators are checking the cemetery across the street and another nearby cemetery to see if the casket could have come from there and also contacting nearby funeral homes.

