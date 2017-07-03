White House: Trump backs repeal-only health bill as ‘option’

The Associated Press Published:
In this June 30, 2017, photo, President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. In firm control of the federal government, Trump and his Republican Party have so far failed to deliver core campaign promises on health care, taxes and infrastructure. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is pressuring wavering senators to back a Republican bill to repeal and replace former President Barack Obama’s health care law. But a top aide says he is holding open a repeal-only option if Republicans can’t reach agreement over the July 4 recess.

Marc Short, the White House’s legislative director, said Trump was making weekend calls and believed senators were “getting close” on passing a bill. But Short maintained that Trump continues to believe that repeal-only legislation should also be considered.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has dismissed the suggestion. He has said if Republicans don’t reach agreement, he will have to turn to Democrats for help.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s