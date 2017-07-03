Suspended Baltimore officer pleads guilty in York County sexting case

SPRING GROVE, Pa. (WHTM) – A suspended Baltimore city police officer has admitted in court to having pornographic images of a York County teenager.

Timothy George, 26, pleaded guilty Friday in York County Court to possession of child pornography.

He will be sentenced on Oct. 3.

Prosecutors said George last year exchanged sexually explicit texts and videos with a 15-year-old boy until the messages were discovered by the boy’s father, who alerted authorities.

The teen told investigators he met George on Facebook and spend time with him at a high school football game. He said George knew his age.

