Matt Miskie is contemporary folk/ folk rock artist from Cleona, PA. Inspired by music of the 60’s and 70’s, Matt has drawn methods from artists such as John Prine and John Denver.

“I largely taught myself to play, and as a result – my own songs started to evolve from there,” explains Matt. Today he played his original song, “Cruise Night,” a song about that nostalgic feeling you get after buying your first car!

For additional music and showtimes, visit his website.