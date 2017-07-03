Police: Chambersburg woman’s drug use endangered girl, 3,

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Franklin County woman is accused of leaving a 3-year-old girl alone and outside while she was unconscious from a drug overdose.

Maggie Hill, 37, of Chambersburg, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

Police and EMS responded to the overdose June 26 in the 700 block of Broad Street and found the front door open.

When officers searched the home, they said they found marijuana on nightstands and chairs where the child could have easily ingested it.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.