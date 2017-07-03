Police ask for help to ID seafood thief

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking the public to help them identify a man who stole a backpack full of shrimp from a grocery store.

Manheim Township police said the man was seen loading the backpack Saturday afternoon at the Giant store on Columbia Avenue. When he was stopped at the exit, an employee grabbed the backpack and the unknown man ran toward Lancaster.

Almost immediately after that, two women tried to leave the store without paying for shopping carts full of groceries. Police said they fled toward Stone Mill Plaza.

Anyone who can identify the man is asked to call Manheim Township police at (717) 569-6401 or their anonymous crime tip line at (717) 569-2816.

