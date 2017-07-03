PinnacleHealth acquires 4 area hospitals

By Published:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – PinnacleHealth says it has completed its acquisition of four local hospitals after receiving all regulatory approvals.

Carlisle Regional Medical Center, Heart of Lancaster Regional Medical Center in Lititz, Lancaster Regional Medical Center, and Memorial Hospital of York joined the health system July 1.

PinnacleHealth says it offered employment to all active employees in good standing, and it’s working with healthcare insurers to continue contracts currently in place at each hospital.

Capital BlueCross said the four hospitals will remain in its provider network.

