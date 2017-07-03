PA Pump Primers prepare for annual muster

The Pump Primers have been in existence for over 42 years, first coming to Harrisburg through the interest of several firefighters and enthusiasts.

“Our organization preserves and refurbishes antique fire trucks in order to preserve the history of the fire service. We display and demonstrate use of apparatus to Public at our Muster and in Private Collectors Museums,” tells Kenneth Graham, President of the PA Pump Primers.

“We host our Muster each year on the Second Saturday of July as has been done for 42 years in the Riverfront Park in Harrisburg, PA, which allows our antique equipment to pump from the Susquehanna River and show visitors how the trucks operate.”

Learn more in the video above!