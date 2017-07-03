NTSB heading investigation into fatal natural gas explosion

The Associated Press Published: Updated:

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) – The National Transportation Safety Board is leading the investigation into an apparent natural gas explosion that destroyed a Pennsylvania home and killed a utility worker.

The UGI Utility worker was checking out a reported gas odor when the house in Manor Township, Lancaster County exploded about 12:15 p.m. Sunday.

Homeowner Jeannine Hughes says a UGI worker told her moments before the blast that natural gas readings close to the home “were close to 100 percent.”

The county coroner has yet to release the dead worker’s name and didn’t immediately return a call Monday.

Two other UGI workers were hurt and a local sewer worker was also injured. Hughes’ family was safely evacuated before the blast.

Spokesman Christopher O’Neil says the NTSB has jurisdiction over any gas pipelines outside a residence or business.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s