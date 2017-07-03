Neighbors say house explosion felt like an earthquake, looked like a movie

MANOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Sunday’s house explosion along Springdale Lane had a huge effect on neighbors. It changed their homes and their lives.

Roberto Gutierrez lives next to the home and was inside his house during the explosion. He heard a huge bang and saw a massive cloud of smoke.

“I thought I was going to die,” Gutierrez said.

The moments after the blast terrified Gutierrez and his friend. The home quickly filled with smoke.

“It was horrible,” Gutierrez said. “It felt like a massive earthquake. Everything was just shaking. Windows were blowing up. There was glass everywhere, wood everywhere. I didn’t know what to do at first, so I had to jump up, grab the dog, and just run.”

All that’s left of his neighbor’s home is a pile of mangled rubble. Gutierrez’s home is missing a wall, covered in a sea of dust, with shattered glass on a car.

“They condemned my house,” Gutierrez said. “We just moved in a month ago.”

“People just started to run,” neighbor Tracy Seiger said. “There was just a huge boom, a cloud, it looked like an explosion you see in the movies when something explodes, just debris flying out of everywhere from down in the culdesac.”

“I felt like I got punched in the chest. I looked up, and there was just a cloud of debris and dust and ash. I heard the sound, and then I couldn’t hear anything. I almost felt like a deer in headlights. You didn’t know what to do,” neighbor Tyler Foultz said.

Neighbors helped each other out, brought bottles of water, and offered words of support.

“I love how this neighborhood can come together. We all have support. We all help each other out. I love it. It’s a good neighborhood,” Gutierrez said. “I guess we’re just going to have to find somewhere else to stay right now.”

Gutierrez says he has insurance and plans to rebuild that home.