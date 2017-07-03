Members 1st Federal Credit Union CEO passes away

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Bob Marquette, the president and CEO of Members 1st Federal Credit Union, has died.

The credit union’s Executive Vice President of Retail Delivery, Public Relations and Marketing, George Nahodil, issued the following statement to ABC27:

It is with great sadness that we report the passing of our CEO, Bob Marquette. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones.

Please join us in giving them time and privacy to mourn. Our board of directors and executive leadership team will be in touch with more information when it becomes available on Wednesday.

Members 1st did not immediately provide any additional details.

