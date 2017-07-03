Members 1st Federal Credit Union CEO passes away

WHTM Staff Published:

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Bob Marquette, the president and CEO of Members 1st Federal Credit Union, has died.

The credit union’s Executive Vice President of Retail Delivery, Public Relations and Marketing, George Nahodil, issued the following statement to ABC27:

It is with great sadness that we report the passing of our CEO, Bob Marquette. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones.

Please join us in giving them time and privacy to mourn. Our board of directors and executive leadership team will be in touch with more information when it becomes available on Wednesday.

Members 1st did not immediately provide any additional details.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s