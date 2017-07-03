Lebanon man faces kidnapping charges

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lebanon man faces charges that he kidnapped and stole money from a female acquaintance over the weekend.

State police in Jonestown say Aironn Cook, 40, was a passenger in a car driven by a 37-year-old woman when he pulled a gun on her late Saturday and told her to drive to a remote location in Bethel Township.

Police say Cook took the car, a debit card, and $500 from the woman and told her he would kill her if she ever returned to Lebanon.

Cook was spotted by police, stopped, and arrested. He faces kidnapping, aggravated assault, and robbery charges.

