Lancaster man arrested for shooting that injured 1

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A city man has been arrested for a shooting incident that sent another man to a hospital early Sunday.

Eddie Rodriguez-Rios, 28, is charged with aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.

The shooting occurred in the 400 block of North Market Street around 5:35 a.m.

The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to the shoulder. His injuries are considered non-life threatening, police said.

Rodriguez-Rios is jailed in Lancaster County Prison on $500,000 bail.

